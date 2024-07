Two youth in Chatham-Kent have been arrested by police.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service says on July 20, at 11:40 p.m., police began an assault investigation in Blenheim.

Through investigation, officers learned the victim was allegedly assaulted by two other youths at a residence.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police state that as a result, two male youths aged 14 and 15 years were arrested for assault.

The two teens were released with a future court date.