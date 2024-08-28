Two Tecumseh residents are celebrating a lottery win.

Paul Robinson and Shelley Oglan are celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 second prize worth $50,000 in the July 27 draw.

The two, who are both parents and grandparents, have been playing the lottery together for nearly two years.

When Robinson picks up their tickets, he plays his lucky numbers, and when it's Oglan's turn, she selects numbers that correlate to special birthdays.

Robinson says he checked the tickets while out one morning and the lottery terminal froze. He says he immediately called Oglan to tell her what happened.

Meanwhile, Oglan says he sounded frantic on the phone and initially she thought something was wrong before he told her about the win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh and the two plan to take a trip with their winnings.

Ontario 49 is $1 per play and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday.