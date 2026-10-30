Two teams vie to build Fancsy Family Hospital’s largest phase

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO Kristen Kennedy and Vice President of Redevelopment at Windsor Regional Hospital, Brandon Bailey, at the site of the new Fancsy Family Hospital in Windsor.

Construction on Phase 2 of the new Fancsy Family Hospital in Windsor is expected to begin sometime in 2028.

Windsor Regional Hospital and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) have invited two prequalified teams to submit proposals and outline their plans to compete for the job of designing and building the second and largest phase of the project-the diagnostic and treatment block.

Phase 2 will focus on the hospital’s primary entrance and house many of the region’s most advanced specialized services, including the Emergency Department and helipad, Regional Trauma Centre, Regional Cancer Centre, Surgical Services, Critical Care, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, and Women’s and Children’s Services, along with public amenities and a Central Utility Plant.

Following a Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase earlier this year, two teams were prequalified to participate in the Request for Proposal (RFP) process based on their demonstrated experience, qualified personnel, and financial capacity to deliver a project of this size and complexity.

These teams have until mid-2027 to submit detailed proposals outlining their approach to delivering the project, which will then be evaluated, with the successful team expected to be announced in late 2027.

The two teams are EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare (EDIH) and Windsor Health Infrastructure Partners (WHIP).

AM800-News-Fancsy Family Hospital-Phase 2 sign.jpg A sign of the various phases of construction for the new Fancsy Family Hospital at Cabana Road and the 9th Concession in Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

Vice President of Redevelopment at Windsor Regional Hospital, Brandon Bailey, says once a contract is reached, the selected team will take around a year to advance the design to the point they can begin construction, which could be finished sometime in 2033 or 2034.

“They are carrying a financing element of construction throughout this process, so the market is heavily incentivized to finish construction as quickly as they possibly can, so we’re hoping that we get this as soon as possible, but looking at the market, we understand that the overall process takes five to 7 years,” he says.

It’s estimated around 1,200 workers will be needed for the Phase 2 construction alone.

Bailey says they will determine the price of this phase of the project at the end of the procurement process.

“We know Infrastructure Ontario has put out market updates that give the market some idea of the magnitude of what we’re looking at in this project,” he says. “Unfortunately, their last update that we’re working on is 10 years old. We know we’re expecting some increases from that point in time. Hopefully Infrastructure Ontario will put out another update in the next couple of months.)

Bailey says Buy Canadian and Buy Ontario procurement measures will apply to this project.

“Here at Windsor Regional Hospital, we’re a massive proponent, and we’re fully in. We support the Buy Ontario Act that’s being led by the province and Infrastructure Ontario. We’re big supporters of it, and we do want to invest as much as we possibly can in domestic vendors and goods,” he says.

Construction began earlier in 2026 on Phase 1 of the project, which is focused on the education and administration centre and parking garage. EllisDon was selected as the construction manager for Phase 1.

The procurement process for Phase 3 of the hospital, which includes an inpatient tower connected to the main hospital block, is expected to begin next year.

The hospital is being built along Cabana Road at the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport.