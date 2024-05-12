Two members of the education sector in Windsor-Essex are among those facing charges in connection with an underage prostitution investigation in Windsor.

One of the accused is a professor at the University of Windsor, while another is a teacher at a high school in Essex.

A statement provided by the University of Windsor to AM800 News on Friday confirmed that Dr. Jianwen Yang has been placed on leave.

According to the statement, "Dr. Jianwen Yang is a faculty member. The university became aware of the charges against Dr. Yang yesterday with the announcement by Windsor Police Services. As a result of this news and the nature of the charges, Dr. Yang has been placed on leave as an interim measure. The university understands this is a criminal matter with Windsor Police Services. The safety and wellness of the university community is of utmost importance."

AM800 News also sent an e-mail asking if the Ontario College of Teachers had been notified of the arrest of 46-year-old James Pernal, a teacher at Essex District High School in Essex.

The college issued an email response Thursday saying that "The college is aware of the charges."

The response went on to say that "By law, the College is unable to comment on any investigations, nor can we confirm whether an investigation may be ongoing."

An e-mail inquiry was also sent to the Greater Essex County District School Board.

A spokesperson tells AM800 News that "the GECDSB can't comment on a current employee's status."

"In any circumstance where an employee is accused of or charged with an illegal activity, the GECDSB follows its internal processes and procedures, and we cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies."

On May 9, the Windsor Police Service announced four people had been arrested and charged following an undercover operation launched in April to investigate an underage prostitution operation.

Members of the Windsor Police Morality Unit and OPP Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy Anti Human Trafficking Unit teamed up to conduct the investigation.

Police say the officers used a popular website to communicate with suspects attempting to offer money to an underage girl in exchange for sexual acts.

In online conversations, the suspects negotiated a specific price with an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl and then agreed to meet at a location to engage in sexual activities.

When the suspects arrived at the designated meeting spot, they were promptly arrested by police.

Yang, Pernal, and two other suspects—28-year-old Wissam Charaf of Windsor; and 59-year-old Stephen Merner of no fixed address—were also each charged with obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Morality Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4343. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.