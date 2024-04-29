Two suspicious fires in Windsor are under investigation.
The first fire broke out Sunday in the 100-block of McKay Avenue.
Windsor fire says the blaze caused over $200,000 in damages.
There were no injuries but eight people have been displaced.
Separately, another fire broke out in the 800-block of Ouellette Avenue early Monday morning.
The fire caused over $100,000 in damages and there were no injuries.
Fire officials and Windsor police are investigating both fires.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.