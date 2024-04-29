Two suspicious fires in Windsor are under investigation.

The first fire broke out Sunday in the 100-block of McKay Avenue.



Windsor fire says the blaze caused over $200,000 in damages.



There were no injuries but eight people have been displaced.



Separately, another fire broke out in the 800-block of Ouellette Avenue early Monday morning.



The fire caused over $100,000 in damages and there were no injuries.



Fire officials and Windsor police are investigating both fires.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

