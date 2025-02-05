Windsor police are looking for two suspects after two separate thefts in the city.
According to police, $8,500 worth of cosmetics were stolen from two different stores last month.
Police say on January 30 and 31, officers were called to pharmacies in the 7900-block of Menard Street and the 2100-block of Ottawa Street for a reported theft.
Investigators say on both days, two suspects entered the store and grabbed a large quantity of cosmetics then leaving the store without paying for the items.
The first suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 25-35 years old, approximately 5’11” tall, 160lbs, with short black hair, a mustache, a beard and glasses.
The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern woman, 25-35 years old, approximately 5’7” tall, 140lbs, with long black hair and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Case #: 25-300707
