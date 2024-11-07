Windsor police are on the look out for two suspects after a break-and-enter at a commercial building in west Windsor.

According to police, a male suspect climbed a rear fence of a business in the 2400-block of University Avenue West on Sunday, November 3 just before 7 a.m.

Police say the man then opened a gate to allow a second male suspect to enter.

Investigators say one suspect broke a back window, alerting an employee inside.

Police say the suspects took various tools from the business before fleeing the scene.

Video surveillance in the area captured one of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as white, approximately 5’8” tall and was wearing a blackhooded sweater with white designs, black sweatpants, black Under Armour running shoes, and a black toque.

The second suspect is described as white, with an obese build and was wearing a black hooded sweater, black sweatpants, and a black mask during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.