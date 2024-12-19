The Windsor Police Service is searching for two suspects after a vehicle theft in the city's west end.

Police state that surveillance footage captured the two suspects entering a building in the 500 block of Mill Street and taking the keys for a car parked outside.

The suspects were then allegedly seen on camera fleeing in the stolen vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30-35 years old, with a skinny build and long brown hair.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, approximately 30-35 years old, short, with a skinny build, and black hair with blonde highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350 or the Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.