Two suspects sought by police following apartment break-in

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a pair of residential break-ins at an apartment building in the 4700 block of Riverside Drive East. June 10, 2026.

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects connected to a pair of residential break-ins.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 30, police say two suspects entered an apartment building in the 4700 block of Riverside Drive East and allegedly forced entry into two apartment units.

The suspects then stole several items, including jewelry, clothing, and silverware, before fleeing the area.

The first suspect is described as a white man with an average build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a beige golf shirt, dark-coloured pants, a light grey Adidas baseball cap, black-rimmed glasses, a black cross-body bag, and dark running shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a larger build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, a dark bucket hat, blue jeans, and dark running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.