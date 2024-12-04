Windsor police have nabbed two suspects in connection with a break-and-enter at a business in the city's south end.

Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., two suspects were caught on surveillance allegedly breaking windows and unlawfully entering a business in the 1900 block of Continental Avenue.

Electronic equipment, including several computers were stolen from the business.

One of the suspects was found by police near that same business a few days later on Dec. 2, police say at the time of the arrest, he was in possession of stolen property. The following day, a second suspect in the same area.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 27-year-old has been charged with break-and-enter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPS Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.