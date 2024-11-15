Two men who were arrested in connection to a string of violent armed robberies are now facing dozens of charges.

Earlier this week, Windsor Police arrested two men after an investigation into four different armed robberies which occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

In each incident, the masked suspects entered a business, showed a weapon, and stole or attempted to steal from the business.

The 27-year-old originally faced four charges, including robbery with violence, assault, and others. The 41-year-old faced 22 charged, including four charges of pointing a firearm, assault, and others.

Through further investigation, additional charges have been added following a home invasion that occurred on Nov. 11.

Officers found that the two suspects entered the home, one said he was in possession of a firearm, and one was in possession of a hatchet. The suspects fled from the scene in a stolen car, but did not steal anything from the home, and no injuries were reported.

The 27-year-old man now faces an additional 18 charges, while the 41-year-old faces two additional charges.

This remains an ongoing investigation.