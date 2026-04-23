Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at a restaurant in Windsor.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on April 4, Windsor police say two men were captured on surveillance video entering the business through an opening in a wall caused by a deliberately set fire several hours earlier.

Once inside, the suspects stole cash, a credit card, jewellery, computers, and other property.

Following the break-in, police say one of the suspects was seen at nearby convenience stores, where the stolen credit card was used to make purchases.

On April 13, officers arrested the first suspect in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East, while the second suspect was arrested on April 22 in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

A 45-year-old man is charged with break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence-a place other than a dwelling house, two counts of possession of a stolen credit card, two counts of fraud under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 39-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.