Two suspects have been arrested after Windsor police recovered a stolen vehicle.

Police say on December 28, a woman reported her 2011 Ford Escape had been stolen from a parking lot in the 100 block of Bridge Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle was spotted the following day by an officer on Campbell Avenue near Rooney Street.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested two people inside the vehicle without incident.

Investigators say one of the suspects, a man, was bound by court-ordered conditions prohibiting communication with the female suspect.

Police say the man, a 45-year-old, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, and two counts of breach of probation.

A 49-year-old woman is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, and facilitating a breach of probation.