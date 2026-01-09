Two suspects have been arrested and charged for commercial break-ins and vehicle thefts.

On January 6, shortly after 4 a.m., Windsor Police state that two individuals attempted to break through the front door of a business in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

Although they were unsuccessful, there was damage to the entrance of the business.

A little while later, police say the same suspects targeted a business in the 1800 block of Ottawa Street where they broke the front window to gain entry. The pair allegedly stole cash, tools, and the keys to two commercial vehicles which they then removed from the parking lot.

The Auto Theft Unit launched an investigation and were able to identify the suspects. On January 9, both individuals were located and arrested in the 900 block of Elsmere Avenue.

A 43-year-old and a 46-year-old are each facing seven charges, some of which include two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, attempted break-and-enter, and others.

The 43-year-old is also charged with two counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a crime and breach of probation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.