Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of commercial break-and-enters.

In the early morning hours on January 20, a man and a woman - both wearing face masks - allegedly attempted to break into a business in the 90 block of Park Street. After failing to get through the door's locking system, the suspects fled.

The pair returned twice that morning, entering with bags and leaving within minutes after allegedly stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise.

Around 6 a.m. on January 24, the same male suspect used a pry bar to force entry into a business in the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue. Police say he stole a cash box containing approximately $150 before fleeing.

The next day, shortly before 8 a.m., the same man broke into a business in the 300 block of Riverside Drive West. The suspect stole a cash box containing approximately $700 in cash.

Windsor Police were able to identify both suspects, and on January 28, officers located and arrested the man in the 300 block of Church Street. The following morning, police arrested the female suspect in the same area.

The 54-year-old man is facing nine charges, including four counts of break-and-enter, three counts of wearing a disguise to commit an offence, and two counts of possession of a break-in instrument.

The 39-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of break-and-enter, and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.