Two individuals have been arrested and charged after police recovered a stolen vehicle.

On Sunday, Sept. 21, the Windsor Police Target Base Unit launched an investigation after a car was reported stolen from the 300 block of Caron Avenue.

The next day, officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Milloy Street and Alexis Road.

Two suspects were inside of the car.

The vehicle was then tracked to Reginald Street, where both suspect were arrested without incident.

As a result, a 24-year-old woman has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.