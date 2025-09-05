Two suspects have been arrested after Windsor Police responded quickly to a break-and-enter in progress.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a construction site in the 1500 block of Lauzon Road.

Police discovered that two men wearing hoods and face coverings had entered the property and allegedly stolen approximately $2,000 of network cable before fleeing.

Within 10 minutes, police were able to locate and arrest the two suspects in the 8100 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The stolen network cable was later recovered in the 1500 block of Virtue Lane.

As a result, a 38-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man have each been charged with break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.