Two suspects arrested as police seize $121,000 in cash and drugs

Two suspects have been arrested by Windsor Police following a seizure of $121,000 in cash and drugs. May 28, 2026.

A 45-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested and face a number of charges following a large cash and drug bust.

Last month, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a 45-year-old man suspected of trafficking drugs.

On Wednesday, May 27, officers located and arrested the suspect in a parking lot near the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road. Following his arrest, officers seized a cellphone.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a home in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road. A female suspect inside the residence was seen destroying evidence and was also arrested.

During the search, officers seized nearly $122,000 in Canadian cash, 70 grams of crack cocaine, and $14,800 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

Other items recovered included two digital scales, 38 rounds of ammunition, two magazines, packaging material, a mixing agent, and a money counter.

As a result, the 45-year-old man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, two counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of a prohibited device while prohibited, and possession of counterfeit currency.

The 37-year-old woman has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of counterfeit currency, and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.