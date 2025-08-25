Two suspects have been arrested by Windsor Police in connection with an armed robbery.

On Saturday, August 23, shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Hall Avenue.

According to police, two suspects allegedly punched the victim, and threatened him with a machete and conducted energy weapon - also known as a taser.

The suspects stripped the victim of his belongings and fled in a cab prior to police arriving.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

A few minutes later, officers located and stopped the cab in question. The two suspects - a 45-year-old man and 43-year-old woman - were located inside the car and were arrested without incident.

The man has been charged with robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon, and two counts of breaching a release order. The woman has been charged with robbery and possession of a prohibited weapon.