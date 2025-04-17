Two suspects have been arrested and a firearm and $65,000 in illegal drugs have been seized.

Earlier this year, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit launched an investigation into a 27-year-old man suspected of trafficking drugs.

On Wednesday, April 16, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 9200 block of Tecumseh Road East. Following the arrest, officers seized over $4,000 in cash, and nearly 24 grams of crystal meth. A female suspect was also arrested.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of Norman Road where 521 grams of crystal meth, 374 grams of cocaine, and 110 grams of an unknown powder was seized. The total value of drugs seized was $65,000.

Officers also seized $18,470 in cash, a handgun, an extended magazine, numerous shotgun shells, four digital scales, a money counter, two cell phones, a debt list and packaging materials.

As a result, the 27-year-old man faces 11 charges including three counts of possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a restricted firearm without holding a license, possession of a prohibited device, knowingly no authority, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The 35-year-old woman is facing six charges including two counts of possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without holding a license, unlicensed possession of a prohibited device, and possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000.