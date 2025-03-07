Two suspects have been arrested and charged after nearly $10,000 worth of drugs were seized by Windsor Police.

Last month, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) initiated an investigation into an individual suspected of trafficking drugs.

As a result, officers arrested a 38-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman woman on March 6 in the 4500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Following a search of a residence in the 1300 block of Aubin Road, officers seized nearly 20 grams of cocaine, 3.4 grams of meth, four tablets of 40 mg oxycodone, three tablets of 20 mg oxycodone, three tablets of 10mg Ritalin, drug packaging materials, and three digital scales.

A search of the male suspect's vehicle returned over 66 grams of cocaine, 74 tablets of 5 mg oxycodone, five LSD blots, two tablets of Xanax, 13 unknown white tablets, drug packaging materials, a debt list, and a digital scale.

In total, over $9,500 in illegal drugs were seized. An additional $1,605 in cash was seized from the male suspect.

The 38-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, while the 22-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.