Two suspects have been arrested and charged after a stolen vehicle and illegal drugs were seized.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 19, a Windsor Police officer patrolling the 3300 block of Walker Road received an automated license plate recognition (ALPR) alert for a stolen car.

The ALPR system automatically scans and detects licence plates in the surrounding area of a police cruiser.

Through further investigation, it was confirmed that the vehicle - a 2013 pickup truck - was reported stolen from Essex the previous week.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested both the driver and the passenger. A search of the car uncovered 34 grams of crystal methamphetamine, two digital scales, two knives, brass knuckles, and a small amount of cash.

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A 62-year-old man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.