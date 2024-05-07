Two suspects have been arrested while a third is being sought following a violent home invasion in Windsor.

On Saturday, May 4, shortly after 6 a.m., Windsor police officers were called to a report of a break and enter at a residence in the 1400 block of Marentette Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, the officers learned that three suspects, one of whom was armed with a baseball bat, forcefully entered the residence.

Once inside, the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with two victims. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects then stole personal property, prior to fleeing from the scene in a silver Kia sedan.

A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested in the 900 block of Lawrence Road.

The suspects have each been charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, and theft under $5,000.

Police are looking for a third suspect who is described as an Arab male, approximately 20 years of age, 5'8 tall, with a thin build, short, curly hair, and a full beard.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.