Windsor Police is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who allegedly defrauded a local bank out of over $64,000.

Police state that on Tuesday, Sept. 17, members of the Financial Crimes Unit responded to a report of a fraud at a local bank.

Through investigation, officers learned that two suspects had artificially inflated a synthetically created bank account by depositing a fraudulent cheque and then aggressively withdrew the falsified balance through ATM cash withdrawals and account transfers.

These transactions, which occurred between January 31 and February 5, 2024, totalled just over $64,500.

Police are looking for two suspects, one who is described as an East Indian man with a heavy build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and glasses. The other is described as an Asian woman with a slender build, long brown hair with blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

The suspects are wanted on charges of fraud over $5,000, obtaining credit over $5,000 by false pretenses, uttering forged documents, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.