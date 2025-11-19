A search warrant was executed in west Windsor Wednesday morning following a drug trafficking investigation.

Police said individuals were suspected of dealing drugs near west end schools.

During the search at a home in the 3300 block of Sandwich Street, officers seized 23.3 grams of fentanyl, $16,335 in Canadian currency, two digital scales, four cell phones, and packaging materials.

Police said the bust netted nearly $30,000 in drugs and cash.

Two men, 31 and 33, with ties to the Greater Toronto Area, were taken into custody and each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl), and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.