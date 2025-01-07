Two Windsor Spitfires are being recognized by the Ontario Hockey League this week.

Spitfires' Ethan Belchetz, the 2024 first overall draft pick, was named Rookie of the Week for the second time this season for the week of December 30 to January 5.

The rookie recorded three goals and four assists in four wins for the Spits.

The 16-year-old ranks second among all OHL rookies with 26 points over 30 games. He was recognized as Rookie of the Week during the first week of the season.

Spits captain, Liam Greentree, has also been recognized, being named the OHL Player of the Week.

This is also the second time this season Greentree has received the recognition.

He recorded five goals and seven assists in four wins. The 19-year-old leads all OHL players in points this season with 68 in 38 games.

Windsor now holds a 29-7-2-1 record for this season.

The Spits will return to the ice on Thursday night where they will look to keep their eight game win streak alive when they visit London to take on the Knights.