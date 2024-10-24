Two Windsor Spitfires will be closely watched ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Jack Nesbitt and Michael Newlove have been named to the 2025 NHL Central Scouting Watchlist.

Nesbitt was drafted by Windsor in the first round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection draft, 20th overall.

In his rookie year, Nesbitt had nine goals and nine assists for 18 points over 58 games.

This season with the Spits the centre has already recorded five goals and six assists for 11 points in just 10 games played.

Meanwhile, Newlove was drafted by Windsor first overall in the 2024 OHL - U-18 Draft.

The goalie signed with the Spits and is currently assigned to the Georgetown Raiders of the OJHL.

With Georgetown, Newlove has played in 13 games with a 4-4-1-2 record, a goals against average of 2.69 and a save percentage of .922. He has also recorded one shutout.