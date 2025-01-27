Two separate weapon seizures at the Ambassador Bridge.

On January 18, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a handgun, ammo, marijuana, and scales with cocaine residue from a traveler.

The individual, who is a U.S. citizen, was released without further incident.

CBP officers also encountered an outbound U.S. citizen in possession of a handgun on January 20.

According to CBP, the traveler stated they were unaware of export requirements for firearms and ammo.

The gun was seized, and the traveler was released.