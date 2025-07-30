A Tuesday night R.I.D.E. program in LaSalle resulted in two roadside tests being done.
LaSalle police say 84 vehicles were checked by officers.
According to police, there were no suspensions and no charges laid for impaired driving.
The police service says it continues to be vigilant about impaired driving.
