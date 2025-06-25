A Tuesday night R.I.D.E Program in LaSalle.
LaSalle police say officers checked 200 vehicles on Front Road and administered two roadside tests.
According to a social media post from the police service, no suspensions or charges were laid for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
