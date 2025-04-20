Two new measles exposure points are being reported in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) state that these possible exposure points occurred between April 10 and April 17.

One location includes the Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street East in Leamington on April 10 and April 11 from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. throughout the entire building.

The other exposure point includes the Windsor Regional Hospital Met Campus in Windsor on April 17 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the main lobby, the lobby elevators, the first floor elevators, and the third floor outpatients.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed below on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The Health Unit has confirmed 26 cases of measles in April.