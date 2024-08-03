Two people have been sent to hospital following a serious single-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. this morning, emergency services - including members of the Elgin Ontario Provincial Police, Chatham Detachment - responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision.

Police state that the vehicle crossed the centre median of the Highway 401 near Duart Road in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

The two people in the car have both been transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, and the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

For protection of emergency responders and to facilitate the investigation, the westbound Highway 401 and one lane of the eastbound Highway 401 has been closed between Furnival Road and Orford Road.

Elgin OPP and West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team continue to investigate the collision.