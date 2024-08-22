Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Township of Perth South.

Stratford Police, the St. Marys Fire Department and Perth County Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Perth Road 130 south of Line 16 just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.



Investigators said the vehicle, a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, was travelling southbound on Perth Road 140 when the driver tried to pass another vehicle.



The driver of the Cruze was forced back into their lane due to oncoming traffic, and veered off the roadway and into a ditch.



The Cruze rolled several times, throwing both people out of the vehicle.



Officers believe speed was a factor in the crash. Perth County OPP said they had received a driving complaint regarding the vehicle approximately 30 minutes before the crash. Police said neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.



A 24-year-old man from Woodslee, Ont. was air-lifted to Victoria Hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.



A 19-year-old woman from Thamesford, Ont. was taken to St Marys General Hospital and later transferred to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries.

