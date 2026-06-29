Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chatham

Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Richmond Street and Inshes Avenue in Chatham.

Police say the collision involved a single motor vehicle operated by a 38-year-old male from Chatham, with one passenger, and a motorized scooter with two occupants: a 41-year-old male and a 28-year-old male, both from Chatham.

The investigation determined that the motor vehicle was travelling eastbound on Richmond Street when the motorized scooter, travelling northbound, entered the intersection.

The two people on the scooter were seriously injured and transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Public General Hospital, before being transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The people in the vehicle were uninjured.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that may assist investigators to contact the investigating officer, Constable Joel Rehill, at 519-355-1092 or by email at joelr@chatham-kent.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).