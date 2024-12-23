The owner of Armando's Pizza -- Riverside location is recognizing his staff for jumping into action to rescue two people from the icy waters of the Detroit River.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, owner Moe Rashwan says it happened just before 8 p.m. Friday night, when the outside temperature at the time was -1 C or 30 F.

Windsor Police state they were called to the 9200 block of Riverside Drive East for a marine emergency call for service.

They state that one man had fallen into the water after standing too close to the marina wall, and the second man jumped in the water to try and help.

Rashwan says one of his delivery drivers heard screams for help coming from Lakeview Park Marina behind the restaurant.

"It was very icy, slippery, cold, and rainy. We all ran there to see what happened and we got the first person out within a couple minutes, then the second person was a little but of struggle for us to get him out because he was so far deep."

He says they used a ladder to assist in the rescue, while staff held onto their the legs of their two chefs to pull the second person out of the water.

"We all did what we can though, we worked together, we tried to get him out, and it was a struggle, it was hard, it was stressful too, but we got it done."

Rashwan says he's not sure how to two ended up in the water.

"The sidewalk was completely iced up, and so if you lose your footing walking there, you're in the water, no doubt. So I'm not really sure if one person fell, slipped and fell."

Police state that both men showed signs of hypothermia and were treated by EMS and transported to the hospital.

Rashwan wanted to make sure his two chefs Mike and Christian, and other staff Saosan, Myriam, Aklam, Nik, Praneeth, Egan, Ingrid, Wesley and Erica were recognized for their heroic efforts.