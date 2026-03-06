The Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged two people from Windsor in connection to an attempted "grandparent scam" investigation in Essex.

On Thursday, March 5, at approximately 1:08 p.m., police say a resident from Fairview Avenue East in Essex received a phone call from a male claiming to be her grandson in distress.

Investigators say the suspect attempted to convince the victim to withdraw money for legal fees and advised someone would attend the residence to collect the money.

Police say a neighbour recognized the scam and contacted OPP immediately, who responded to the scene and arrested two persons.

A 39-year-old and a 35-year-old have both been charged with fraud under $5,000.

The Essex County OPP is reminding the public to be vigilant about frauds targeting seniors. If you or someone you know receives a suspicious call requesting money, verify the information with a trusted family member and contact police immediately.

Police recommend a few ways to protect yourself or loved ones from falling victim to the grandparent scam, including:

-Stop and verify before sending money. Contact the family member directly using a known phone number.

- Speak to other relatives or friends before acting on urgent requests for money.

- Be cautious of payment requests via e-transfer, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or cash couriers.

- Never give out personal or financial information to unexpected callers.

- Remember: Police/lawyers/hospitals will never ask for cash and send couriers to collect.

If you believe you have been contacted or victimized, contact the OPP at any time at 1-888-310-1122 or, in an emergency, at 9-1-1.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.