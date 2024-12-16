Two people are facing multiple weapons charges in connection with an investigation in Lakeshore.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, just after 8 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of two people in possession of a firearm in the area of Industrial Drive in Comber.

As a result of an investigation, a loaded firearm was recovered and two people were arrested and charged.

A 25-year-old from Whitby is facing eight charges, including possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

A 26-year-old from Whitby also faces eight charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose.