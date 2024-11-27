A pair of suspects have been arrested following a series of break-ins at bunkhouses in Leamington.

On Monday night, the OPP spotted a suspected stolen vehicle on Erie Street North and arrested two people.

Police say investigators located a number of items including personal identification and credit cards.

A 35-year old Leamington man is facing 17 charges while a 43-year old man, also from Leamington, is facing 3 charges.

Anyone with information on the incidents are being asked to contact the Leamington OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.