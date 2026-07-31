Two people charged with drug-impaired driving at the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Two people have been charged with drug-impaired driving following separate incidents at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, Windsor police officers were called to the bridge to assist the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) with an arrest.

A male driver entering Canada was directed to a secondary inspection after border officers detected a strong odour of marijuana coming from his vehicle.

Police say when the driver exited his vehicle, the man required assistance to stand and walk. He also displayed additional signs of impairment, including glossy eyes and difficulty responding to questions.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and transported to Windsor Police headquarters, where he failed standardized physical coordination tests and is now charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs.

Approximately five hours later, at 1 a.m. on Friday, July 31, officers were again called to the Gordie Howe International Bridge to assist CBSA with an impaired driving investigation.

A motorist entering Canada had been referred to secondary inspection, where border officers observed numerous signs of impairment. A canister of nitrous gas was found inside the vehicle.

The man was transported to Windsor Police headquarters, where he failed standardized physical coordination tests.

A 22-year-old man is charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs.

Drug-impaired driving continues to be a growing concern in Windsor.

So far this year, the Windsor Police Service has laid 36 charges for drug-impaired driving, compared to 10 during the same period in 2025, an increase of 260 per cent.

Charges for alcohol-impaired driving have also risen during the same period, with 134 charges laid so far in 2026 compared to 85 last year, an increase of 57.6 per cent.

Anyone who suspects a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs is encouraged to call 911 and report the vehicle’s location, direction of travel, and a description of the vehicle.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please contact Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7179.