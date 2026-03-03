Two people are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Leamington.

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at approximately 4:10 p.m., members of the OPP and the OPP's Essex County Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the town.

As a result, officers seized suspected cocaine and suspected opioids.

A 60-year-old Leamington man is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine; possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-opioid (other than heroin); and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 in Canada.

A 37-year-old Leamington woman is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin).

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.