Two people have been charged in connection with a near $121,000 drug bust in Windsor.

On April 25, officers with the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit arrested two individuals suspected of trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop.

Officers seized 16 grams of cocaine and 1 gram of crack cocaine from the suspects' vehicle.

Following the arrest, officers also executed a search warrant at an East Windsor residence.

Officers seized 1174.5 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 40 Oxycodone pills and 5 Dilaudid tablets, $7,156 in Canadian currency, $400 in U.S. currency, two cellular phones, one digital scale, packaging materials, and two cans of bear spray.

The total value of illegal drugs seized is $120,825.

A 31-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman are each facing four drug trafficking related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.