Two people have been charged in Leamington following an intimate partner violence investigation.

On September 2, at 12:35 p.m., members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police responded to an address in Leamington for a report of a domestic assault.

Police state that as a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old and a 35-year-old, both from Essex County, have been charged.

The 40-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon - spousal, and the 35-year-old has been charged with mischief from destroying or damaging property.

Police are reminding the public that victims of domestic violence are not alone, and there are many services available such as Victim Services of Windsor-Essex.