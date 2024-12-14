Two people have been arrested and charged after over $19,000 worth of items were seized from a home in Leamington.

On December 10, the Ontario Provincial Police Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, the West Region OPP Tactical Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team Unit, OPP K9 Unit and Leamington OPP executed a search warrant at a home on Seacliff Drive West in Leamington.

During the search, officers seized a quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be fentanyl and psilocybin, stolen property, a firearm and ammunition with the total value of items seized at $19,300.

As a result, a 30-year-old of Leamington was arrested and faces a total of 20 charges. The suspect is also facing charges related to a stolen vehicle in Leamington reported stolen on November 17.

A 26-year-old from Leamington was also arrested and charged. They face 10 charges.

Both suspects will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.