Two people charged after dog stolen in armed robbery in Windsor

Two people have been arrested after a dog was stolen during an armed robbery in Windsor.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on July 28, officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers learned that the victim was walking his dog when two suspects pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and demanded that he surrender the animal.

When the victim refused, the female suspect unclipped the dog from its harness while the male suspect sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray.

Police say there was a struggle after the male suspect forcibly removed the dog from the victim’s arms.

The victim was knocked to the ground and suffered a laceration to his leg as the suspects then fled the area with the dog.

Officers quickly identified the suspects and located them in the 1700 block of Curry Avenue, where both were arrested without incident shortly before 8 p.m.

The dog was recovered and safely reunited with its owner.

A 38-year-old woman is charged with robbery with violence while a 19-year-old man is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.