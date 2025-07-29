Two people have been convicted of offenses under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) Act in Chatham-Kent.

On July 8, court found the individuals guilty of permitting distress to animals.

Both were fined $1,000 and are not allowed to own, have custody or care of, or live with animals for three years. This order doesn’t apply to the two dogs living with one of the charged.

Further details of the nature of the incident were not provided.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General reminds if you think an animal is in distress or being abused, call 1-833-926-4625.