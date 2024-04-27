Two people have been taken into custody following a fraud investigation that was launched by the Chatham-Kent Police Service on Jan. 5.

Police received information that a man and woman were defrauding the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, Ministry of Children and Youth Services, and the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Investigators determined more than $21,000 was fraudulently obtained between 2021 and 2023.

On Apr. 25, the investigation concluded and both individuals were arrested.



A 30-year-old Chatham woman and 34-year-old Chatham man are charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.



They were both held pending a bail hearing.