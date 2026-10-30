Two pedestrians killed in Kingsville crash

Two pedestrians are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Kingsville.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 34 between Olinda Side Road and County Road 18.

OPP says two pedestrians were struck by a Jeep.

Investigators say the driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

Provincial police say, despite resuscitation efforts, two men-aged 25 and 27-were pronounced dead at the scene.

County Road 34 West between Olinda Side Road and County Road 18 remains closed as the OPP investigates.