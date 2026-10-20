Two oncology nurses win Daniel Johnson Memorial Award

Windsor Regional Hospital announced Tuesday that two nursing professionals have been named the official recipients of this year’s Daniel Johnson Excellence in Oncology Nursing Award.

The award honours outstanding oncology nurses and supports their advanced training.

This year’s recipients are:

Jennifer Hughes (4West Inpatient Oncology Unit): Recognized by her peers for demonstrating exemplary compassion and clinical support to patients and families navigating complex cancer journeys.

Michelle Gagnier (Cancer Centre): Celebrated for her outstanding contributions, dedication, and compassionate care within the oncology team.

About the award

Started by the Johnson family in memory of Daniel Johnson, this annual award and endowment fund celebrates the tremendous care provided every day by oncology nurses. Daniel passed away in 2010 after a month-long stay in the oncology unity of 4West.

The funding allows recipients to pursue advanced skill-building focused on cutting-edge techniques for patient pain management and compassionate care.