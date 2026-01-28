Devonshire Mall will soon feature two new stores - with one making a return.

The mall will soon see a Victoria's Secret and a Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Victoria's Secret offers lingerie and swimwear, as well as clothing and beauty products. The company will be located beside the Best Buy Mobile near the food court, and will be taking over the former LensCrafters and The Source.

Meanwhile, Build-A-Bear will make its return to the mall to offer a hands-on experience where guests of all ages can select, stuff and personalize their own furry friend. The company will be located beside Best Buy Express, next to Cinnabon.

Tina Asprakis, marketing manager at Devonshire Mall, says the demand was there for Victoria's Secret.

"We've been researching, and we've heard from numerous people on social media, by word of mouth, Victoria's Secret was a big one. And actually this location will also have the PINK brand within Victoria's Secret."

She says Build-A-Bear left the mall around 2018.

"It was a changing market, they wanted to downsize a bit, there wasn't a location... and now Build-A-Bear is making a really big comeback, especially now with them offering different offerings, becoming really popular in the U.S. again and in Canada."

Asprakis says the hope is for both locations to be open by late April or early May.

"For sure at least 90 to 120 days for the build out. We don't have an exact date, it just depends on construction, sometimes it goes faster, sometimes it gets delayed. I'm sure they'll be posting for jobs soon."

Both companies will take possession of their locations in early February, and will begin construction.

It's unclear how many individuals will be hired at both locations.

Asprakis says the mall is expecting to see a number of new tenants in 2026, 2027, and 2028.