Additional measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) are each advising the community of one new exposure location.

In Chatham, the possible exposure location includes the Dresden Old Colony Mennonite Church Building on McCreary Line in Dresden on April 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who were present during this timeframe in Chatham and are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

In Windsor-Essex, the possible exposure location includes the Central Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic on Princess Street in Leamington on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited this location on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The WECHU has confirmed 58 measles cases in Windsor-Essex in the month of April.